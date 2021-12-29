Gurugram: 4 booked for trying to extort Bhondsi meat shop owner

Police on Tuesday booked four men for allegedly assaulting and demanding protection money from the owner of a meat shop in Bhondsi. Police said the suspects who extorted money from many shopkeepers have earlier been jailed in similar cases.

The suspects were identified as Rohtas, Vishal and Gaurav alias Bouncer, all from Behalpa village, and Sumit alias Metu of Rithoj village in Bhondsi, police said, adding that a search operation has been launched to nab them.

According to police, complainant Azru, a native of Hathin in Palwal, lives in a rented accommodation in Bhondsi and runs a meat shop in the area.

Police said that on December 24 one of the suspects went to Azru’s shop and demanded ₹5,000 as protection money to which he refused. After an hour three more men came to his shop and threatened him for life, police said.

Azru said he was with his brother in the shop when the suspects came with weapons to threaten him for life and caught hold of him. “I refused to pay them, following which they started beating me with sticks and iron rods. One of the suspects also attacked me with a knife picked up from my shop but I managed to escape,” he said.

The victim’s brother rushed out of the shop and raised an alarm, but Rohtas, one of the suspects, took him at gunpoint, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, said that seeing the public coming to the Azru’s shop, the suspects fled from the spot. “The suspects threatened the victim and said they will return. They were earlier also booked for similar cases,” he said.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhondsi police station.