Gurugram: 88 lakh jewellery stolen from woman’s bag at Sohna resort

A 28-year-old Delhi resident who stayed in a resort in Sohna from December 8-9 has alleged that jewellery and other valuables worth around ₹88 lakh were stolen from her bag while she was checking out of the resort. The victim found these valuables missing from the bag when she reached home, said police.

According to police, Seema Khurana, a resident of Punjabi Bagh in Delhi, is suspecting the role of security guards and a cleaner who were present at the spot at the time of checking out. A case under Section 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sohna police station against unidentified persons on Friday, said police.

Khurana said that she came to Sohna to attend a wedding function on December 8 in a five-star hotel, and booked a room in a resort in Damdama. “After attending the wedding function, I returned to the resort and packed jewellery in my bag and checked out around 3pm. While unpacking at Delhi home, I was shocked to find that the jewellery and other valuables were missing. I remember that while leaving the resort there were three persons -- two security guards and a cleaner -- in the reception area. There was no one else who could have taken my valuables out of the bag,” she said.

According to Khurana, the bag had one Rolex watch worth ₹15 lakh, one diamond ring worth ₹35 lakh, a pair of diamond bangles worth ₹35 lakh, and another ring of ₹3 lakh. “I can provide the bills for these items if required,” she said.

Umesh Kumar, station house officer of Sohna police station, said that they are questioning the staff of the resort. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of the resort. The suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.