Gurugram: Active cases soar over 8K, 23 towers among Covid hot spots

With 2,338 fresh Covid-19 cases, the active caseload in Gurugram on Sunday crossed the 8,000-mark for the first time in the past over seven months, according to the bulletin from the district health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 50% of these cases were reported from the residential societies falling under the primary health centres of Chanderlok, Tigra and Wazirabad, health officials said, adding that the test positivity rate in the district also jumped from 4% on January 1 to 20% on Sunday.

Before Sunday, the active case tally was over 8,000 on May 21 last year when Gurugram had 10,287 such cases. On Sunday, 507 people also recovered in the district, shows the data.

Of the 8,473 active cases, 55 patients are hospitalised and 8,418 are under home isolation, the officials said. The district on Sunday also reported six cases of Omicron variant, they said.

According to records of the health department, a total of 118 Covid-19 patients, including those from other states, are hospitalised in Gurugram, of which 29 are on intensive care unit beds and three on ventilator beds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said that at least 23 towers in different housing societies have been declared containment zones in the district. “Most of the cases being reported in the district are in cluster forms, along with individual cases. These cases are mainly from the residential societies falling under the primary health centres of Chanderlok, Tigra, Wazirabad. But hospitalisation is still quite low in the district and most of the hospitalised patients are those who came for treatments for other diseases, but tested positive for Covid-19 before the procedure,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer.

Booster dose at 77 centres from Monday

Meanwhile, the health officials said that on Monday, booster dose to health care workers, front line workers and senior citizens with comorbidities will be given at 77 vaccination centres in the district. Booster dose of Covishield will be available at 67 centres and Covaxin at 10 centres, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said that the booster dose will be available to those who have a gap of nine months or 39 weeks since they took their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. In Gurugram, 40,000 people have been identified who are eligible for the booster dose.

“There will be a separate session at each public health centre for the booster dose. A total of 26,700 slots are available for the booster dose, including both online and walk-in,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

On Sunday, 3,371 children in the 15-18 age bracket were vaccinated in the district, of whom 3,030 received their first dose at government centres and 341 at private vaccination centres.

A total of 14,138 doses were administered on Sunday, including 7,906 first doses and 6,232 second doses, shows the data. With this, over 4.49 million doses have been administered in the Gurugram district till now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}