Gurugram: Active Covid-19 cases near 1,500-mark

The upward trend of Covid-19 cases continued in Gurugram on Sunday, with the district reporting 358 fresh cases taking the tally of active cases to 1,439, according to the health bulletin from the district health department.

This is the first time since May 23 (308 cases) that Gurugram has crossed 300 cases. The active case tally was over 1,500 last on May 31.

On Sunday, there were no new cases of Omicron variant in the district, said the district surveillance officer. The district has reported 34 Omicron cases so far.

Of the 1,439 active cases, only eight patients are hospitalised in the district while 1,431 are under home isolation, the officials said.

On Sunday, the health department collected 6,038 samples for testing, which takes the total testing numbers to 2,310,187, shows the data.

Meanwhile, the district administration released an order adding eight more containment zones in Gurugram amid rising Covid-19 cases. The deputy commissioner, Yash Garg, issued an order in this regard on Friday which was shared on Sunday.

The eight containment zones include residential societies in sectors 58, 54, 69, 66, 28, 50, 77 and individual houses in Palam Vihar, Sector 45, and South City. The district also has 22 micro containment zones as of now, the order said.

Meanwhile, resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city have stopped giving entry to people who are not fully vaccinated. Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, Gurgaon Citizens Council, an umbrella body of various RWAs in the city, said, “We have been spreading awareness regarding vaccination, and now we have decided that we will cancel certain privileges like discounts with hospitals for OPDs for residents who have not taken the vaccine till now. We have also planned to set up vaccination camps with the help of the health department at condominiums for the support staff who have not been able to take the vaccine.”