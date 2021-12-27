Gurugram admin to monitor New Year events as Covid cases rise

The district health department on Monday issued an advisory for New Year celebrations, stating “recent trend of positive cases of Covid-19 in Gurugram is quite alarming”. According to the advisory, any celebration will not be allowed in containment zones across the district.

Last week, nine containment zones were declared by the district administration. These areas are mostly residential complexes — one each — in Sector 49 (four cases), Sushant Lok 1 (four cases), Sector 84 (four cases), Sector 58 (four cases), Sector 50 (three cases), DLF Phase 4 (three cases), Sector 91 (three cases), Sector 83 (three cases) and Sector 54 (three cases).

Persons above the age of 60 with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are strictly advised to stay at home, while CCTV cameras will be used to monitor compliance of Covid-19 protocols in crowded places, according to the advisory.

“The recent trend of positive cases in district Gurugram is quite alarming...In view of upcoming New Year, celebrations in containment zones will not be allowed. Keeping in view the recent positivity trend of tested samples, we are expecting more number of cases in the coming days and specially the coming 15 days are quite alarming for us,” states the health department’s advisory.

According to records of the health department, Gurugram reported 206 cases in October, 284 in November and over 450 cases so far in December. On Monday, the district reported 61 fresh cases of Covid-19 along with 13 new recoveries. With this, the tally of active cases increased to 317 in the district, of which five are hospitalised and 312 are in home isolation, the officials said.

On Monday, the health department collected 5,037 samples for testing, which takes the total testing numbers to 2,275,738, shows the data.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “There will be a ban on any festival event in containment zones. In any type of fair or exhibition, it is necessary that organisers deploy volunteers who will ensure following of social distancing norm and wearing of masks, along with thermal scanning. In congested areas, social distancing and wearing of face masks will be ensured through CCTV cameras.”

As per the health department, 17,619 people received Covid-19 jabs on Monday, of which 5,228 took their first dose and 12,391 received the second dose. With this, over 4.19 million doses have been administered so far in the district.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer for Covid-19, said, “As cases are increasing in the district, daily testing has been increased from 4,000 to 5,000. We have also asked our health workers to ensure maximum possible contact tracing of all positive cases. Both high-risk and low-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive patients will be tested for Covid-19 as part of surveillance.”