Gurugram air enters ‘moderate’ zone for first time in 41 days

Spelling a wave of relief for the residents, the air quality in Gurugram on Wednesday improved considerably and entered ‘moderate’ zone after 41 days, with favourable wind speed aiding dispersion of pollutants.

The city’s average air quality index (AQI) at 4pm on Wednesday was 185, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, an improvement from Tuesday’s reading of 248. The city had last witnessed ‘moderate’ air quality on October 28 with an AQI of 182.

Experts said that the improvement in air quality was due to increased wind speed and cyclonic depression over the Bay of Bengal. Neighbouring Faridabad district also recorded ‘moderate’ air quality on Wednesday, while air quality in Delhi was in the ‘poor’ zone.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

“Due to a depression over Bay of Bengal, the entire passage got cleared where air along with pollutants was getting stuck in lower atmospheric zones. The western disturbance over the Himalayan region also helped. With clear sky, the lower atmospheric air got warm, which helped the pollutants rise and with higher mixing depth, the air quality improved,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality expert.

However, the relief is likely to be short, as according to the weather bulletin issued on Wednesday by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in ‘poor’ category till Monday and deteriorate marginally on December 14. On Thursday, the predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from northwest direction of Delhi with wind speed of 4kmph with mainly clear sky and shallow to moderate fog in the morning, the bulletin said, adding that the wind speed is likely to increase to 6-8kmph on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 24.7°C, which was one degree above normal, and minimum temperature of 10°C, which was three degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said, “As per predictions, the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees in the plain areas over the next three days, but we are still recording temperatures higher than normal. A cold wave situation is likely to happen only when temperatures fall, while moderate to shallow fog is likely at isolated places in the state. Due to the drop in temperature, air quality is also likely to get affected.”

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, Gurugram is likely to witness generally cloudy sky on Sunday, which IMD officials said is an impact of light western disturbance, but rain is not predicted.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer (north Gurugram) of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board did not respond to calls for a comment.

