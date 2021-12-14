Gurugram air quality enters ‘very poor’ zone again after five days

Low wind speed and dip in temperature led to a rise in the pollution levels in the city as the air quality entered the ‘very poor’ zone on Tuesday after remaining in ‘poor’ category for the past five days.

The average air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram at 4pm on Tuesday was 306, which was 53 points more than the AQI of 253 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The IMD said that the air quality is likely to remain in very poor category on Tuesday and Wednesday but from Thursday onwards there could be improvement in AQI as windspeed is expected to pick up.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), for the next two days winds are likely to be moderate. “Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height are likely to keep air quality within ‘very poor’ for the next two days. On Thursday air quality is likely to improve and from Friday onwards significant improvement is likely due to high wind speeds that keeps AQI within ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’ category,” the SAFAR predicted.

On Wednesday, Gurugram recorded 21.4 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature while the minimum was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted further drop in temperature due to isolated snow and rains in hills and said the temperature could touch 4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board , meanwhile, said that its team are keeping a close watch on industrial areas and construction sites to prevent any violation. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent violations of any type,” said Kuldip Singh, regional officer, north, HSPCB.

The department of town and country planning said that their teams are visiting private colonies in old and new Gurugram to check any violations of the NGT norms. “Strict instructions have been given to property owners and developers to follow NGT norms. Our teams are conducting regular inspections,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement.