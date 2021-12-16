Gurugram air quality remains ‘very poor’

The air quality in the city on Wednesday deteriorated marginally, but continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category for the second day. With wind speed slowing down, the dispersal of pollutants has reduced and this has led to higher levels of pollution, experts said.

The air quality index of Gurugram at 4pm on Wednesday was 341, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, an increase from Tuesday’s reading of 306.

At the four monitoring stations of the city, the AQI reading at Vikas Sadan station was 364, 313 at Teri Gram, 327 at Gwal Pahari and 355 at Sector 51 station.

Sachin Panwar, city-based air quality expert, said that due to snowfall and rain in the Himalayan region, there is stronger thermal inversion in the plains. “It is due to this reason that air pollution rises after 5pm and peaks during the night,” he said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature at 8.5°C, while the maximum was 22.2°C, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD said that air quality is likely to improve but will remain in ‘very poor’ category on Thursday and Friday. “After that the air quality will be in poor to moderate category for the next three days as wind speed improves,” the IMD predicted.

Meanwhile, the air quality in neighbouring Faridabad also remained in very poor category with AQI at 334, while AQI in Delhi was recorded at 363.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), shallow foggy condition is likely to keep AQI in ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. “The partial cloud conditions and moderate mixing layer height are likely to ensure that dispersal of pollutants is less. But from Thursday onwards, the air quality is going to improve and from Friday significant improvement is likely due to high wind speeds that keeps AQI within ‘poor’ or ‘lower end of very poor’ category,” said the Safar forecast.