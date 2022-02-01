Gurugram among five districts to get sports injury rehab centres

Haryana will set up five sports injury rehabilitation centres in various districts, including Gurugram, which will have world-class treatment facilities, state sports minister Sandeep Singh said on Monday, adding that these centres will provide free treatment and help players make a come back to their sports.

According to the government’s plan, the first such rehabilitation centre will come up in Panchkula at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Sector 3 in the next six months. The location for Gurugram is not finalised yet, said Singh who recently visited the district to find out a suitable place for the centre.

Apart from Panchkula and Gurugram, the other centres will come up in Karnal, Sonipat and Rohtak by the end of this year, said Singh.

“We will have four kinds of rehabilitations -- preventative, restorative, supportive and palliative -- which are used across the world for recoveries,” said Singh, a former captain of Indian hockey team.

Singh said that he initiated the plan as India did not have world-class treatment facilities for its players.

The 36-year-old sports minister said that in 2006 he had to undergo rehabilitation for his injuries abroad. “In India, there is no rehabilitation centre for players. As a result, they have to leave their games despite years of practice and hard work. Though the Sports Authority of India provides some facilities, they are not enough for players to overcome their physical injuries, and improve their mental health. Our focus is to give the best to our players so that they do not have to travel to other countries,” he said.

“The sound mental health is very important while undergoing treatment as it keeps you going,” he said.

According to Singh, the Haryana sports department will recruit over 200 coaches and the government has plans to open over 1,000 sports nurseries across the state, especially in villages.

