Gurugram: Around 1,000 huts demolished in Saraswati Kunj

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) demolished 1,000 illegal huts and a few other structures in Saraswati Kunj colony on Thursday, said officials.

According to the DTCP officials, they made public announcements on Wednesday, asking the occupants of these 1,000 illegal huts to move to other places. The remaining 2,000 huts in the colony will also be cleared in coming days, they added.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that these illegal huts were put up on rent. “Earthmoving machines were pressed into service to clear the land. Some of the structures were partially demolished, and the owners were told to refrain from further construction there... Several other construction works being carried out by plot owners there were also stopped on Thursday,” Bhath said, adding that the demolition drive was carried out in presence of several police personnel.

The DTCP sealed nearly six houses in Saraswati Enclave on Wednesday, as multiple commercial establishments were being operated from there. This was carried out following the directions of the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Dr Yash Garg, at a task force meeting held last month.

The DTCP officials said that they will soon seal similar structures at adjoining private licenced colonies.