Gurugram bar urges HC CJto transfer magistrate

Gurugram: The Gurugram district bar association has written a letter to the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court urging him to transfer a first-class judicial magistrate and to take immediate cognisance of her misconduct after she ‘threatened’ a senior advocate that she would get him arrested during a hearing. The Gurugram district bar association has written a letter to the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court urging him to transfer a first-class judicial magistrate. (FILE PHOTO)

The matter has led to a conflict between her and the lawyers at the Gurugram civil court.

The incident took place when the senior advocate, appearing for a client in a criminal case on January 24, opposed an attempt of an assistant public prosecutor to bring some documents on record during the trial. The judge supported the assistant public prosecutor and had asked the senior advocate to leave the courtroom, which he opposed.

After a heated argument, the judge orally observed that she would get him arrested which made matters worse, after which several lawyers stormed into the courtroom and protested.

The matter aggravated further when it came to light that the judge had brought the entire incident on record in the order sheet of hearing of the case that was held on January 24.

The bar officials and senior advocates, including the one with whom she had an argument, after intervention of senior civil court judges, tried to resolve the matter by meeting her in her chamber on January 27.

However, the bar members got annoyed after they got to know that she had brought the developments of the meetings on record in her order again despite mentioning that she didn’t want to drag the matter further.

Amarjeet Yadav, the Gurugram district bar association president, said that after this development, they held a general house meeting on Thursday and passed a resolution to boycott her court for 15 days from Thursday and also write to the chief justice. “We have urged the CJ for disciplinary action against her and that the observations in the orders dated January 24 and January 27 be expunged or they be withdrawn as they contain false records,” he said.