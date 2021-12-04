Gurugram: Building plan violations won’t be allowed, DTCP tells developers

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday held a meeting with the real estate developers in the city and asked them not to indulge in any building plan violations. The department also asked the developers that violations such as construction of rooms in stilts and conversion of balconies into kitchens/bathrooms will not be allowed.

The meeting has followed a month-long drive against building plan violations by the department in which over 50 occupancy certificates were cancelled. Members of the Home Developers Association, Gurugram, attended the meeting.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the meeting was held to make the builders aware that such violations were serious and could land the property owners, architects and contractors in trouble. “All the stakeholders are responsible for following the rules. If there are violations on a large scale, then everyone will be held accountable,” he said.

During the meeting, Bhath said that a clear message was given that action would be taken against everyone carrying out zoning violations. “We have asked the association to hold meetings with their members and make them aware about the rules. We have also asked them to submit the modalities which could help prevent such violations,” he said.

Narender Yadav, newly elected president of the Home Developers Association, said that they discussed all aspects of the issue and assured the officials that they would work with the department to minimise such violations. “We will conduct workshops, hold meetings and make the contractors aware about the prevention of such violations. Construction of rooms is the biggest issue and we will check it in future,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DTCP on Saturday held a meeting to discuss ways for creating awareness among the property owners against such violations. “We are also planning to launch an awareness campaign on this issue,” said Bhath.