Gurugram: Cab driver found dead with bullet wound in Sector 38

A 30-year-old cab driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in a vacant plot in Sector 38 on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Hari Om, a resident of Barani village in Jhajjar who lived in a rented room in Islampur village for the last two years, police said.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that after getting information about the body, a team from Sadar police station was sent to the spot.

The deceased’s brother Manmohan Singh, who filed a complaint at Sadar police station, told police that his brother was in an estranged relationship with his wife and they lived separately.

“We are conducting an investigation and scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the movement of deceased and suspects. The motive behind the murder is not ascertained yet,” said Yadav, adding that teams have been formed to trace the suspects.

Police said they will also question the victim’s wife and in-laws and will check their location to confirm if they were in the city and around the spot at the time of the incident. “The mobile phone of the deceased will be scanned to know about the last person he had contacted. Then there will be some clarity in the case,” said Yadav.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Sadar police station on Monday evening.

The body was handed over to the family members after the post mortem which revealed that he died due to excessive internal bleeding, police said.