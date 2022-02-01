Gurugram: Cab driver rewarded for helping arrest child traffickers

The Gurugram police on Monday rewarded ₹25,000 to a 36-year-old cab driver who had alerted police and helped them arrest the gang allegedly involved in child trafficking in the first week of January.

Umesh Lohiya, a resident of Nathupur in Gurugram, drives a private cab to support his family of four. Lohiya, who has attached his car with a cab aggregator for the past five years, has also helped the Delhi Police earlier. “A few years ago, I had helped the Delhi Police in recovering a truck loaded with illicit liquor in Rajouri Garden. I always keep a vigil in my surroundings,” he said.

According to police, on account of Lohiya’s alertness, they have managed to arrest 16 members of a gang involved in buying and selling of infants to childless couples in different states, and recover two infants.

On January 7, Lohiya drove three persons, including two women, travelling in his vehicle with two stolen female infants to DLF Phase 3 police station in Gurugram, thus helping police to bust an interstate child trafficking gang.

“I stopped near the police barricades in Gurugram and narrated the entire sequence to police following which they took the suspects to DLF Phase 3 police station and uncovered the gang selling infants. It was around 10.30pm when police caught hold of them,” said Lohiya, while recalling the January 7 incident.

He said for a moment he got scared thinking that they might be carrying any weapon and shoot at him for informing police.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that he has acted as good Samaritan and has helped many families to unite with their infants and helped police trace the gang members. “Lohiya has shown courage and set an example for others to follow. People avoid such situations to avoid police inquiry, but there is no harassment by the police and those who want their names to be kept secret , we don’t disclose their identity,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON