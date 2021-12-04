Gurugram: Capacity of C&D plant at Basai increased to 1,000 tonnes a day

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) can now process more construction and demolition (C&D) waste than what the city produces on a daily basis. Officials on Saturday said that the civic body has more than tripled its daily processing capacity at its Basai C&D processing plant from 300 tonnes per day (TPD) to 1,000 TPD.

According to the MCG’s estimates, the city produces around 850 tonnes C&D waste daily.

The increase in processing capacity will help expedite the clearing of legacy C&D waste scattered across the city, the officials said, adding that the plant started operating at its increased capacity early this week. The C&D plant at Basai was started in December 2019.

“Initially, almost all the processed waste was being stored on the plant’s premises and earlier this year started overflowing beyond its boundary wall. To deal with the situation, in September, the MCG procured five acres of land from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority right opposite the plant site to store more processed waste,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

The officials said that the availability of more space has facilitated in increasing the plant’s processing capacity.

“Following procurement of land, we started storing processed waste on it. Then directions were issued to the concessionaire to increase the plant’s processing capacity to 1,000 tonnes. With this, work on clearing legacy waste will now be expedited,” said Sunder Sheoran, executive engineer (Swachh Bharat Mission), MCG.

The officials said that the city has about 900,000 tonnes of legacy C&D waste which will be cleared in the next four years. Any waste dumped at one particular location for more than one month is considered the legacy waste, they said.

In July this year, the MCG had issued a release stating that they have five designated locations at Sector 56, Kadipur, Transport Nagar, Wazirabad, and Sector 110 for dumping C&D waste. In September, the civic body also identified a new location in Basai as well as one near Baliawas village for the purpose.

However, despite these designated sites, illegal dumping of C&D waste is rampant across the city, especially in newly developed sectors, areas around Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 29, and along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, said environmentalists.

“Increasing the Basai plant capacity is not going to solve the MCG’s problems completely in tackling C&D waste. Two other challenges for MCG are ensuring that all C&D waste is only dumped at its designated sites and that illegal dumping is curbed due to fear of inviting heavy penalties. Otherwise, this violation will continue to be rampant across the city, and efforts against reducing C&D waste will not yield desired results,” said Vaishali Rana, a city-based environmentalist.