Gurugram civic body sets June 30 target for reviving 72 ponds

In a bid to conserve water and mitigate localised waterlogging problem, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set a target of reviving 72 ponds by June next year, said officials on Wednesday.

As per district forest officer (DFO) Subhash Yadav who is also the nodal officer of MCG’s environment and sustainability wing, the civic body has so far identified 72 ponds across the city for redevelopment and a survey for identifying more such water bodies is still underway.

The DFO clarified that the 72 does not include ponds once mentioned in the district’s revenue records as there is now a park, religious structure, community, or illegal building standing at the site and it virtually has no scope for revival.

“During a discussion with MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja last week, it was jointly decided to prepare estimates for the 72 ponds identified in the MCG area as well as issue tenders for the work by January 31 next year. We have also set a deadline to complete the work by June 30 next year before the onset of monsoon,” said Yadav.

The matter of reviving ponds was also brought before MCG councillors and senior officials during the civic body’s House meeting on Monday. Ahuja had apprised the House that the entire initiative has been taken up with the aim of water conservation, water management, and mitigating localised waterlogging.

As per the district administration’s groundwater cell report, the water table in the city dropped to 36.99 metres in 2021 from 33.23 metres in 2018.

“Of the 72 ponds, 58 are under MCG’s possession. Directions have been issued to ensure all paperwork for the project is completed by January 31 and on-ground work starts immediately,” said Ahuja.

Ahuja said that he also issued directions to ensure the project is not cost intensive, and that the officials achieve the basic motive of desilting a pond, erecting a path around it, securing it with a boundary wall, and also planting native vegetation for its revival.

“Any cost intensive purpose in the ponds such as electrification, constructing themed based park, amphitheatres, localised museum will be taken up in subsequent phases,” said Ahuja.

The MCG commissioner said that he has also directed the officials to prepare details of the other 24 ponds identified within the MCG area from departments such as the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, and send them to departments concerned by next week so that the taking over process can be started on an immediate basis.

