Gurugram civic body to build library in Sector 39

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will start constructing a library in Jharsa village near Sector 39 in February next year, said officials on Sunday. The civic body has floated a tender in this regard, bids of which will be opened on January 6, they said, adding that the library will be operational by end of 2022.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around ₹92 lakh, the officials said.

There are five public libraries in the city, four of which are under the MCG at DLF Phases 1, 2, 3, and Chakkarpur village. The district administration also has a library in the Civil Lines area.

“We are aiming to construct a new library in Jharsa village. We are hoping to allocate the tender to a contractor by mid-January and start construction from the following month. The library is being constructed in Jharsa village so that residents living in southern parts of the city such as along Golf Course Extension Road, Vikas Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg can avail the facility,” said Sunder Sheoran, executive engineer of MCG who is overseeing the project.

Sheoran said that for establishing the library, a new building will be constructed. All the other four libraries of the MCG operate out of community centres.

SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG, and in-charge of MCG’s libraries, said that the civic body currently has over 9,000 books in the four libraries, primarily in English and Hindi.

Authors said that the MCG also needs to ensure residents in the vicinity are aware of the existence of a library.

“Otherwise, the entire exercise will be futile. Once awareness is achieved, MCG can explore making all their functional libraries a centre for exchanging ideas and holding discussions so that it attracts more residents and has a constant footfall,” said Ravinder Singh, a city-based author.

In May 2018, of the 2,000 books, nearly 1,300 books were stolen by thieves at the MCG’s Chakkarpur library. Following this, the MCG increased security at this library and its initiative towards public libraries also gained momentum with the civic body opening three more such facilities at DLF Phases 1 to 3 in June 2018.

