Gurugram civic body to inspect bulk waste generators by Dec 30

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will inspect all 1,900 bulk waste generators in the city within the next 15 days to check the compliance to the waste management rules, said officials on Tuesday.

Any residential or commercial building that produces more than 50kg waste every day is considered a bulk waste generator (BWG), the officials said.

The decision to survey all BWGs was taken during the MCG’s citizen monitoring committee meeting held at the civic body’s Sector 34 office on Tuesday. During the meeting, seven teams of sanitation wing officials were constituted for the purpose.

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma directed the officials concerned to ensure the inspection is completed by December 30.

“The teams will have to check the compliance to the parameters prescribed under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 at all the bulk waste generators. If the rules are not being followed anywhere, then they will take action against them as per the rules. It is mandatory for BWGs to dispose of the waste at their own level by converting it into compost, sending recyclable items to empanelled recyclers, and getting the remaining waste collected from the MCG,” said Sharma who chaired the meeting.

Sharma further said that in the meeting it was also decided that agencies empanelled for providing technical assistance to BWGs should also be examined during the survey, and action should be taken against those found to be inactive as per the rules.

In July, the MCG had empanelled 12 agencies for providing technical support to BWGs and assisting them with setting up in-house compost units.

If a BWG is a condominium, it asks its residents of each household to segregate waste into dry and wet waste. Wet waste such as vegetables peels and egg shells is then transported to an in-house composting unit and converted to compost which can then be used as natural fertilisers.

According to the officials, 331 BWGs have been fined so far this year for violating waste management rules. These included 15 in MCG’s zone 1 area, 61 in zone 2, 128 in zone 3, and 127 in zone 4.

A first-time violation by a BWG carries a penalty of ₹1 lakh while subsequent violation carries a ₹5 lakh fine, said the MCG officials.

The MCG’s citizen monitoring committee was formed in February 2018 to oversee solid waste management in the city. Besides MCG officials, the committee has four members who are residents of the city.