Gurugram civic body to reactivate Covid measures

In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday decided to reactivate its Covid-19 measures such as restarting its control room, collecting biomedical waste on designated days, and sanitising public areas across the city.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma, the civic body said in a statement.

According to MCG officials, until June 2021, the MCG’s control room in Sector 39 was primarily used for contact tracing, biomedical waste was collected at least two times in a week from a locality, and a seven-member team was designated per crematorium to bury or burn bodies of Covid-19 victims, and sanitisation of over 450 residential and public areas in the city.

Each of these operations will now be restarted, said the officials.

“As before, MCG will handle these (aforementioned) responsibilities. Nodal officers will also be appointed in due time for handling Covid victims’ bodies, and for mass sanitisation drives,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

Following the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April, the MCG had started operating each of these measures with less than 10% of its usual staff strength and deputed officials to other civic roles.

Gurugram has been witnessing a steady rise in the Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. On December 1 this year, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city since the start of the pandemic stood at 181,709, with only 67 active cases. On December 30, the district had 182,682 Covid-19 cases, with 660 active cases, according to the data from the district health department.