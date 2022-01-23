Gurugram: Class 10 student assaulted over online post, 20 booked

Police on Friday booked 20 persons for allegedly assaulting a class 10 student after he shared a video clip showing two of the suspects beaten up by a group of men on social media. Police said the victim shared the clip on different social media platforms and made fun of the suspects following which they threatened him to remove the post but he refused.

According to police, Mohit Khan (18), a resident of Sakatpur in Badshahpur area, had uploaded an assault video on social media on Tuesday. After repeated threats by the suspects, he did not take it down following which they intercepted his way on Thursday and brutally assaulted him, police said.

Khan said two of the suspects often uploaded their pictures exercising in a gym and shared videos showing their muscles. “Someone sent me a video where two of them were seen being beaten up and they were pleading the group of men to leave them. They often teased and threatened the village boys so I shared the clip on my social media accounts to make fun of them,” he said.

Khan further said that suspects within an hour called him and asked him to take it down but he refused. “Within an hour, one of the suspects called me and asked me my location which I shared. Within 15 minutes, the suspects, along with 20-30 young men, reached the location and intercepted my way. I was along with my two friends at that time,” he said.

Mohit studies in Nuh and lives with his grandparents and uncle. He had visited his parents on Tuesday for four days, said police.

The suspects assaulted him for over half an hour, police said, adding that one of them also recorded a video and threatened him to upload on social media to take revenge and asked him to plead and seek forgiveness.

Mustafa Khan (40), Mohit’s father who runs a welding shop in Badshahpur, said that he received a call from one of his friends on Thursday afternoon that his son has suffered injuries and was bleeding profusely. “I went to the spot and took Mohit to a hospital. My son has suffered multiple injuries and fractures. The suspects assaulted him with iron rods, sticks, and bricks, and were carrying weapons,” he said.

Dinkar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said that the victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 56. “We have registered a case against the suspects. They have been identified and we are conducting raids to arrest them,” he said, adding that they have recovered the video of the incident.

A case under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and sections of Arms Act was registered at Badshahpur police station on Friday.

