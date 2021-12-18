Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Gurugram: Class 12 student dies by suicide
others

Gurugram: Class 12 student dies by suicide

A 17-year-old girl studying in class 12 allegedly died by suicide in a village in Gurugram on Friday night
(Representational image)
Published on Dec 18, 2021 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 17-year-old girl studying in class 12 allegedly died by suicide in a village in Gurugram on Friday night. Police said they have recovered a suicide note, allegedly written by her, in which she said that she was taking the extreme step as she was under stress due to an exam scheduled for Saturday.

According to police, the girl’s body was found on the railway tracks. The incident was reported around 8.30pm, following which a team from government railway police (GRP) station rushed to the spot, they said.

Ramphal, in-charge of GRP station, said, “The girl left her home in Chauma on Friday evening on the pretext of going to a friend’s house. A note has been recovered. Her body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Saturday.”

Police said the minor was studying in a government school and had participated in school-level football tournaments. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP