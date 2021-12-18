Gurugram: Class 12 student dies by suicide

A 17-year-old girl studying in class 12 allegedly died by suicide in a village in Gurugram on Friday night. Police said they have recovered a suicide note, allegedly written by her, in which she said that she was taking the extreme step as she was under stress due to an exam scheduled for Saturday.

According to police, the girl’s body was found on the railway tracks. The incident was reported around 8.30pm, following which a team from government railway police (GRP) station rushed to the spot, they said.

Ramphal, in-charge of GRP station, said, “The girl left her home in Chauma on Friday evening on the pretext of going to a friend’s house. A note has been recovered. Her body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Saturday.”

Police said the minor was studying in a government school and had participated in school-level football tournaments. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.