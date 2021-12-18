Home / Cities / Others / Gurugram: Class 12 student dies by suicide
others

Gurugram: Class 12 student dies by suicide

A 17-year-old girl studying in class 12 allegedly died by suicide in a village in Gurugram on Friday night
(Representational image)
(Representational image)
Published on Dec 18, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A 17-year-old girl studying in class 12 allegedly died by suicide in a village in Gurugram on Friday night. Police said they have recovered a suicide note, allegedly written by her, in which she said that she was taking the extreme step as she was under stress due to an exam scheduled for Saturday.

According to police, the girl’s body was found on the railway tracks. The incident was reported around 8.30pm, following which a team from government railway police (GRP) station rushed to the spot, they said.

Ramphal, in-charge of GRP station, said, “The girl left her home in Chauma on Friday evening on the pretext of going to a friend’s house. A note has been recovered. Her body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Saturday.”

Police said the minor was studying in a government school and had participated in school-level football tournaments. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out