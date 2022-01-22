Gurugram: Cold wave conditions may continue for two days

The city residents woke up to a wet morning on Saturday with most parts receiving light rainfall throughout the day. The overcast sky and a wind speed of around 35 to 40km per hour added to the chill, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that the cold wave conditions are likely to continue for the next two days.

The IMD’s Chandigarh centre also predicted thunderstorm and lightning over south Haryana, including Gurugram and Faridabad. According to IMD, Gurugram recorded 7.4mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Manmohan Singh, director at Met centre, Chandigarh, said that there are chances of rains on Sunday as well in Gurugram due to the western disturbance. “Temperature is going to dip for the next two days before it moves towards normal. All precautions should be taken against cold weather and fog,” he said.

On Saturday, Gurugram recorded the maximum temperature at 16.5°C, which was five degrees less than normal, said the IMD. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8°C, five degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, many residents preferred to stay indoors as the rain lashed the city even in the late evening. “The chilly weather has made life difficult. We preferred to postpone our visit to a mall for shopping this weekend,” said Shalu Thakur, a resident of Palam Vihar.

However, the rains failed to improve the air quality of Gurugram. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin, the air quality in the city remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with an air quality index of 304, a slight rise from Friday’s AQI reading of 302.

“Due to the strong thermal inversion and low temperatures, particles are concentrated in lower atmosphere. Moisture is also holding up in lower atmosphere. All these factors are not good enough to improve AQI to poor category or moderate category,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality expert.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON