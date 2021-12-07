Gurugram: Construction activities continue despite ban, say residents

Residents have alleged that construction work in several colonies is going on despite a ban on such activities in the district. In the past few days, many residents from areas such as Sector 4, Sector 12A, DLH Phase 2, and Sector 65 have raised the matter on social media.

“It does not seem like there is a ban on construction activities, as construction of houses is being done openly, causing dust pollution in the area,” said Deepak Bhardwaj, a resident of 12A.

Gaurav Wahi, a resident of DLF Phase 2, said, “Construction activities are being carried out openly by some builders in our residential area. At least four to five houses are being constructed in DLF 2 despite a ban by the Supreme Court in the wake of deteriorating air quality in the National capital Region.”

Last week, the Haryana government banned construction activities in 14 NCR districts of the state, including Gurugram, till further orders, in the wake of the deterioration in air quality in the region. On November 24, the Supreme Court reimposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR. The ban on construction activities in the NCR was lifted on November 22 in view of the improved air quality.

The residents said that they have also noticed several incidents of solid waste burning in the past few days.

On Sunday night, an incident of waste burning was reported from Sector 60, which is the third complaint from the area in the past two weeks, they claimed.

Dharamvir Singh, a resident of Sector 87 who frequently reports about waste burning to authorities, said, “Waste burning is rampant in Gurugram, be it near Sector 60 or in our locality. If a patrolling team comes on a daily basis to our area, then they will see the clear violations of the Grap norms with waste being burnt almost every day.”

The Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures, which came into force in the NCR from October 15, include stringent action against open garbage burning in landfills and other spaces, regular mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads with high dust, and strict vigilance to control any visible pollution, among others.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer (north) of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said, “We will check with the agencies concerned on these violations and what action is being taken by them. We are continuously patrolling different parts of the city and fines are being imposed for all violations. Till now, fines of over ₹1.29 crore have been issued in the region this year for violating anti-pollution norms.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the air quality in Gurugram again slipped into ‘very poor’ zone. The air quality index (AQI) of the city was 306 at 4pm on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a rise from Sunday’s reading of 277. Neighbouring Delhi and Faridabad recorded AQIs at 322 and 310, respectively.

According to forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System, the air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in ‘poor’ category on Tuesday and in between ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday.