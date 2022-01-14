Gurugram cops recover 100 missing phones worth 18 lakh

The Gurugram police have recovered at least 100 missing mobile phones and returned them to their respective owners in the district in the last two days.

These cellphones were estimated worth over ₹18 lakh, police said, adding that several teams went to different states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar, and parts of Haryana to recover the phones for which missing reports were lodged at different police stations in the Gurugram police district (west). In some cases, the unauthorised users were asked to return the cellphones, police said.

According to senior police officials, the missing reports for these cellphones were submitted between September and December last year and were traced by the cyber cell.

Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police (west) who handed over the recovered cellphones to their respective owners, said that the owners were relieved after getting their phones back. “We usually call the unauthorised users of missing phones and ask them to return the phones immediately. In case of an FIR, legal action is taken,” he said.

Another police officer said most of these missing phones are picked up by people from lower strata of society. “They either give such phones to their family members in native places in different states or sell them for easy money,” he said.

Police said cellphones are traced as soon as someone starts using them again. “Tracing is done with the help of technical surveillance,” said an official from the cyber cell, seeking anonymity.

Police said that around 110 cellphones worth at least ₹22 lakh, reported missing from different areas in the police district (west), were recovered from different states and handed over to their owners last year too.