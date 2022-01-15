Gurugram: Drive-through sessions, special camps planned to increase vax pace

In a bid to increase the pace of Covid-19 vaccination for the 15-18 age group and administering booster dose to senior citizens, the district health department has planned initiatives such as drive-through vaccination sessions and special camps at various societies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, two drive-through vaccination sessions will be conducted in the district from 10am onwards at Cyber Hub and Ambience Mall, officials from the district health department said.

Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “In the drive-through vaccination session at Cyber Hub, booster dose of Covishield will be given to health care workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. Covaxin doses will be administered to the children in the 15-18 age group. For both categories, 300 doses each will be available and registration on the CoWIN portal is mandatory.”

The officials said that a drive-through vaccination will also be conducted at Ambience Mall where both Covishield and Covaxin would be available for booster dose, while only Covaxin for vaccination of teenagers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vaccination pace for the 15-18 age group, which started on January 3, has reduced since the first week due to a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the district. The administering of booster dose to senior citizens has also been slow since it started on January 10.

In the 15-18 age group, in the first week daily average vaccination was close to 10,000 doses which has now reduced to 2,000 doses, according to an official data. For booster dose, the daily vaccination has not gone beyond 2,000 despite double the slots being available, the data shows.

The officials said that they have asked health care workers to visit various societies to find out the teenagers in the 15-18 age bracket and senior citizens who are eligible for booster dose, and motivate them to come to the nearest vaccination centres. “We are also planning to set up special camps at some societies to increase the vaccination pace for these two categories. We are hoping that with these measures, the pace may increase in the coming days,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For vaccination of children, we have found that as all schools are not open, it is impacting the vaccination pace. We have asked our teams to conduct mop up rounds to cover maximum possible children. We are also trying to reach out to children who come under the category of persons without identity,” said Singh.

On Saturday, a total of 16,620 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered, including 6,978 first doses, 7,935 second doses and 1,707 precautionary (booster) doses. With this, over 4.63 million doses have been administered in the Gurugram district till now. On Saturday, 2,121 children were vaccinated in the district.