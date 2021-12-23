Gurugram: Drone survey covers unauthorised colonies in New Palam Vihar, Garhi Harsaru

The drone survey of unauthorised colonies in the district has covered around 2,000 acres of land in New Palam Vihar and Garhi Harsaru village, officials from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said on Wednesday.

The department said that around 12,000 acres of land would be covered in the survey, which started last week, and a daily report is being submitted to the district administration. In order to complete the survey in 45 days, the authorities are planning to fly drones simultaneously in several colonies.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that the drone survey will cover the entire district and find out the actual spread of unauthorised colonies and the infrastructure present there. “The layout plan of these colonies, area covered, number of plots and actual status of construction will be mapped using the drones. We have started it in Garhi Harsaru and New Palam Vihar, and to expedite the process, the plan is to fly multiple drones in the next couple of days,” he said.

The survey will become the basis of a report on unauthorised colonies that will be submitted to the state government for providing essential services and deficient infrastructure to colonies outside the municipal area, said the DTCP officials.

In a related development on Wednesday, the state assembly also passed the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Bill, 2021, to make special provisions for providing essential services in infrastructure deficient areas outside municipal area.

Referring to the Bill, the state government said that it has been observed that the colonies with deficient infrastructure are also situated outside municipal areas in various towns of the state. “To provide minimum infrastructure and ensure healthy living of the residents, this bill has been enacted,” the government said in a statement.

Bhath said that the drone survey, registration of unauthorised colonies on DTCP portal with regard to their existing infrastructure and the proposed report on status of colonies was a step towards the implementation of the new law. “This will help provide required infrastructure in colonies after a proper assessment by the government,” he said.