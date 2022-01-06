Gurugram: DTCP demolishes illegal colony in IMT Manesar

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished an illegal colony in the heart of IMT Manesar which was being developed for setting up small industrial units, officials said. An enforcement team, assisted by police, demolished 20 shops and 50 plinths at Baskusla village, they said.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said that an illegal colony was being developed over 10 acres of land, and the plots were being developed to accommodate primarily industrial units. “Notices were given to the colonisers in the past and an FIR was also registered in the matter, but the construction was not stopped. The enforcement team demolished 20 shops that were constructed illegally,” he said.

The DTCP officials said that around 50 plinths constructed on the land, boundary walls and a road network were demolished with the support of around 100 personnel from the Gurugram police. “It has been made clear to the violators that if construction is carried out again, then separate FIRs would be registered against each of them,” said Bhath.

In a separate development, an enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 23 where 30 shops constructed illegally over the authority’s land were demolished.

The HSVP officials said that a demolition drive was carried out on the directions of estate officer - 1.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, said that an enforcement team started the demolition drive in the morning and cleared the area of encroachments in about four hours.

The officials said that land owned by the authority which has been encroached illegally is being cleared so that it can be sold through auctions. “We have around 200 acres of land under illegal occupation in the city, and steps are being taken to get it cleared,” said an HSVP official, who wished anonymity.