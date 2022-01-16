Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: DTCP faces stiff resistance during demolition drive at Rithauj

Published on Jan 16, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

An enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP), which went to Rithauj village on the outskirts of the city for conducting a demolition drive against illegal structures on Saturday, had to return from the site after local residents opposed the move and stopped the officials from taking action.

However, the team again went to the village with a police team and carried out the demolition drive in which a few structures built illegally, including a dhaba, a property dealer’s shop and another shop selling building material, were demolished, DTCP officials said, adding that they did not expect stiff resistance from the locals.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the enforcement team initially reached the spot with earth moving machines for the drive. “As soon as we reached the village, a group of locals surrounded us and stopped the team from carrying out the work. The structures were constructed in violation of rules,” he said.

After an argument between the enforcement team and the locals, the team was forced to retreat from the spot as some miscreants also set fire to a few articles under a tin shed, said the DTCP officials. “We somehow managed to leave the spot. Then we approached the Gurugram police, which sent a team from Bhondsi police station to the spot,” Bhath said.

Finally, the demolition drive started around 3pm. “We have not filed a complaint against the locals, but the people must understand that they can’t take law into their hands. We have repeatedly asked the villagers to seek permission for building structures and get them approved from appropriate authorities,” he said.

A senior police official said that a team from Bhondsi police station reached the spot and ensured that demolition drive was carried out smoothly. “The locals were protesting against the demolition, but there was no untoward incident,” he said.

