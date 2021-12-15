Gurugram: DTCP to conduct drone survey of illegal colonies

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) will conduct a drone survey of all unauthorised colonies in the district by January next year to know their construction status and the civic infrastructure available there. On the basis of the survey report, the state government will take a decision on regularising these colonies, said officials on Tuesday.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the district administration has given the permission to use a drone with restrictions in certain areas. “The survey will be conducted within 45 days in collaboration with a private agency with the scope of preparing individual colony layout based on geo-referencing and size of roads, and the construction status of each plot will be mapped. The survey will also establish the physical infrastructure and development status,” he said.

As per the directions issued by the Gurugram administration, the drone survey can be carried out in the entire district barring 26 locations, which have administrative and military presence.

The DTCP estimates that more than 700 illegal colonies have come up in the district in the past 10 years.

The officials said that the survey will generate good quality images with technical data, which will help the department to finalise the status of each colony. “Any fresh violation can be easily identified and action can be taken based on the images generated in this survey,” said Bhath.

Under the Haryana urban development and urban local body rules, there is no provision for creating basic infrastructure in illegal colonies in the state. These settlements first need to be notified and only those developed on more than 50% land in a particular area can be regularised and provided civic facilities, said the officials.

The DTCP officials further said that the survey report will enable the government to identify the areas where more than 50% development has taken place so that a decision can be taken on the notification of grant of services and infrastructure.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said that in the last one and half years, the department has carried out more than 100 demolition drives and cleared around 800-acre land from illegal constructions. “More than 1,500 notices have been issued to violators and the drone survey will help identify the status of illegal colonies,” said Sharma.

The state government has also set up a portal for RWAs of unauthorised colonies to share the status of construction, development of infrastructure and layout plan on the basis of which a call will be taken to provide them services and infrastructure.