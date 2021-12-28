Gurugram executive duped of 65 lakh over dating app

A 27-year-old executive working in Udyog Vihar was allegedly duped of around ₹65 lakh through a dating website and its application. The victim paid the owners of the website after registering himself on it and being introduced to a woman who promised to meet him after he completed the formalities.

The website kept increasing the payment amount, which the man kept paying. When he refused to pay any more, the woman threatened to frame him in a rape case, following which he approached the police.

Police said between November 19 and December 9, the victim transferred around ₹65 lakh in several transactions to several accounts in West Bengal. The first transaction was just ₹1,000 (the registration amount) and the biggest transaction was ₹9.5 lakh. After paying the huge sum, he realised that he had been duped, as neither did the woman meet him nor was the money, which he was told was the security deposit, was returned to him.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that the victim, a resident of Old Delhi Road, was browsing the internet on November 24, when he came across the mobile phone number of a company called Dating Circle.

“Out of curiosity, I called the number. A woman who introduced herself as Shweta, an employee of the dating company, explained to me the benefits of dating through their company and encouraged me to try it once,” he said.

Police said the victim was asked to register with the company after paying ₹1,000. The money was transferred into a bank account in Kolkata in the name of Moyna Bibi. “Shweta talked to me in such a manner that I was lured into registering,” the victim said.

On November 26, the victim was introduced to a girl who introduced herself as Shruti. The company shared the mobile phone number of the girl and asked him to pay a refundable amount of ₹18,000. “I had a conversation with Shruti from my mobile phone. During this time, I would also receive calls from Shweta who would tell me to deposit more money,” the victim said.

Rao said that the suspects told him that the amount would be refunded after some deductions after he met Shruti. The next day, he again received a call from Shweta and was asked to pay another ₹28,000. After a few days, he was asked to pay ₹50,000 more.

“Shweta continued to ask the victim to deposit huge sums of money, promising him that the money will be refunded after some deductions after each meeting with the girl. However, the victim got suspicious, told her to cancel his registration with the company and return his money,” Rao said.

He was asked to make another payment for cancellation. “I was told that if I deposited more money in their accounts, then the process for cancellation will be started and money will be refunded in instalments,” the victim said, adding that he then transferred more money.

Despite his repeated request, the account was not cancelled, nor was his money returned. He was then introduced to one Rohit, who claimed to be a senior executive of the dating company. Rohit also asked him to make further payments to get a refund.

Shruti then allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false rape case if he refused to make further payments.

On December 17, the victim approached Gurugram police and filed a complaint. After an initial investigation, police registered the case at Udyog Vihar police station on Sunday under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

“A case has been registered and police are trying to trace the persons behind the fraud,” said Rao.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON