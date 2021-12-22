Gurugram: Executive lured with 25L KBC lottery, duped of 51k

A 38-year-old executive of a private firm has allegedly been duped of ₹51,000 by fraudsters, who claimed they were calling from Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and told him that he had won a lottery of ₹25 lakh but had to pay charges to claim the amount. The victim paid the processing fees and taxes and later realised that he was duped, police said.

The victim, Shiv Chander Kumar, a native of Bihar who works in Manesar, lives in a rented accommodation in the area with his family.

Police said the victim approached the cyber crime police station in April and after investigation, a case of fraud was registered at Manesar police station on Tuesday. An investigation is underway in the case, they said.

Kumar said that on April 13, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Pratap Singh from KBC, and told him he had won a lottery of ₹25 lakh, Kumar said, adding that the caller gave him a phone number to process the lottery amount.

Pankaj Singh, station house officer of Manesar police station, said that more than five calls were received and they asked him to pay money at different stages to claim the lottery money. “When the complainant called the given number, another person picked up and asked him to pay ₹51,000 as processing fee. He was made to call another person who demanded more money for processing the cheque,” he said.

Singh said fraudsters these days are making WhatsApp calls and are using the KBC to dupe people. The fraudsters are believed to be based in foreign countries and are enticing Indians with a ₹25 lakh lottery, he said.