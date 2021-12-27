Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram faces shortage of imported foreign liquor

Due to the second wave of coronavirus, import was badly affected and there was no supply of liquor from abroad, said excise officials
Liquor shop owners are encouraging customers to buy India made foreign liquor and are offering discounts ahead of the celebrations. (HT archive)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 01:58 AM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

Ahead of the New Year, the district is facing a shortage of imported foreign liquor (IFL) due to international supply chain issues, said traders and excise officials.

Shashank Sangal, owner of Aralia Beverages Pvt LTD, said that the IFL stock is almost exhausted due to import constraints in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Due to the current situation, people are trying to stock up their bars. Besides, with New Year approaching, people are running around to buy IFL for their parties but they are unable to do so,” he said.

Due to the second wave of coronavirus, import was badly affected and there was no supply of liquor from abroad, said excise officials.

Sandeep Parsan, liquor importer who also runs several shops in the city, said that only a limited stock is available and there is no chance that they will receive the stock before March-end. “The situation will remain the same for the next three months and this might increase the prices of IFL,” he said.

Most liquor shops across the city are facing this challenge. The shopkeepers are encouraging customers to buy India made foreign liquor (IMFL) and are offering discounts ahead of the celebrations.

Surinder Kumar, manager of a liquor store on Golf Course Road, said that they are turning back their regular customers of foreign liquor. “We are offering schemes so that they buy IMFL, but those keen on fixed brands do not easily get ready to try new brands,” he said.

VK Beniwal, deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram (east), said that the same containers that come in as import shipments are shipped out for exports. “There is hardly any rotation these days, leading to the shortage of foreign liquor,” he said.

