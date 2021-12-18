Gurugram: Former MCG employee gets six years in jail for bribe

A local court has sentenced a former employee of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to six years in imprisonment for taking a bribe, said officials on Saturday.

The case pertains to January 2019 when a resident of Mehrauli in Delhi was seeking a birth certificate of her son, who was born at a private hospital in DLF Phase 3 in November 2015, from the employee, a computer operator deputed in the health wing of the civic body.

The operator, a contractual employee, demanded a bribe of ₹2,000 for issuing the certificate following which the woman registered a complaint with the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau.

“The vigilance bureau caught the computer operator taking the bribe during the raid and he was subsequently arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

On Thursday, additional sessions judge Ashwani Kumar issued the order against the computer operator and also imposed a ₹25,000 fine on him.

“The court has sentenced an imprisonment of six years with a fine of ₹25,000 under the Prevention of Corruption Act in a case registered at Gurugram on January 16, 2019,” said a spokesperson of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau.

“There is no place for corruption in the MCG and the directions issued by the court reinstate the faith of the common citizens in justice and the law. This should serve as an example for MCG officials that they will be held accountable for any wrongdoings and action can also be initiated against them as per the law,” said Madhu Azad, mayor, MCG.

In March 2019, the court had issued an order against a revenue official of the MCG for taking a bribe of ₹20,000 for transferring a plot of land. The revenue official also had to pay a ₹25,000 fine and was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. The vigilance bureau had caught the revenue official accepting a bribe in April 2017.