Gurugram: Four arrested for robbing cab driver at gunpoint

Police on Tuesday arrested four members of a gang for allegedly robbing a cab driver at gunpoint at Signature tower on December 4. Police said the suspects were fond of travelling and used to rob a cab to travel to different places.

The suspects were identified as Rahul alias Lando (31), Shivam alias Jadugar (20), Ankush alias Monu (23), all from Gurugram, and Mahipal Singh (29), a native of Bihar. Police said they were arrested from the Dwarka Expressway while they were returning from Himachal Pradesh.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspects, who are friends, were jailed several times for robbery, extortion, rape, assault, murder and attempt to murder. “On the morning of December 4, they planned to visit Himachal Pradesh. So they decided to rob a car and flee to a hill station,” he said.

According to police, the four suspects at Signature Tower saw a Dzire car coming from Sector 14 side and one of them flagged down the vehicle and requested the driver to give directions for an address.

Sangwan said as soon as the driver rolled down the glass of car’s window, one of them pulled him out. “They snatched the driver’s mobile phone and cash, and fled with the car towards Huda City Centre Metro station,” he said, adding that they were seen driving towards Delhi in the footage obtained from different CCTV cameras.

The cab driver, Hakam from Nuh district, lodged a complaint against unidentified men on the same day and a case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 40 police station.

Sangwan said the victim who lives in a rented room in Sector 65 works with a cab aggregator. “The probe was handed over to the crime investigation agency which on Tuesday morning arrested the four people and recovered the car and the victim’s mobile phone,” he said.

“The suspects had also robbed another person of cash as they hardly had ₹100 with them and that was not enough to fund their trip. They were fond of travelling and robbed over 30 cars in Gurugram in the past two years,” Sangwan said.

Sangwan said that the suspects are drug addicts and used to smuggle drugs from hill stations to make money. “The kingpin of the gang, Rahul, was lodged in jail in a rape case in 2014 and later for a murder case. He came out on bail in 2016 and formed a gang,” he said.

The suspects were produced before the court on Tuesday that sent them to 14-day judicial custody, said police.