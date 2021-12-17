Gurugram: H-Rera issues arrest notice against two realty firms

The Gurugram bench of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) on Thursday issued a notice of arrest against two developers in separate cases for failing to comply with the directions of the regulatory authority, and not responding to the notices issued to them earlier.

The bench headed by KK Khandelwal ordered the Delhi Police to arrest directors of Sepset Properties Pvt Ltd and Supertech Limited.

“It is directed that the directors and the managing director of the judgment debtor (developer) be arrested and brought before the authority through the commissioner of police, Delhi and concerned SHO(s) of the police station(s) where the registered office and the residence of the judgement debtor corporation is located, to show cause as to why they should not be detained in civil imprisonment. These decisions of the authority are very significant and shall send across a clear message to all errant promoters who attempt to evade compliance of the directions of the authority or satisfaction of its decree on one pretext or the other,” the order said.

According to H-Rera, in the case of Satish Kumar Chawla versus Sepset Properties Pvt Ltd, the authority directed the developer to submit a list of its assets but it did not comply with the order. The authority also ordered the attachment of the bank account of the developer, but this was not complied with despite repeated notices were issued to the bank, the authority said.

The authority ordered the developer to pay ₹38 lakh to the buyer for delay in the delivery of a flat in Paras Dew project in Sector 106.

Officials of Sepset Properties could not be contacted for comment.

Khandelwal said that due to repeated non-compliance, the authority has issued notice of arrest. “Despite repeated directions the managements failed to act. These directions are meant to provide relief to the aggrieved home buyers,” he said.

In case related to Supertech, the authority said the arrest notice was issued for disobedience of its orders as the directors of the company did not appear before the authority. The authority said Supertech was directed to pay ₹53 lakh to the buyer for delay in delivery of a flat in Araville project in Sector 79. However, the company did not pay the homebuyer despite repeated reminders.

RK Arora, chairman, Supertech Ltd, did not respond to repeated phone calls and messages sent by HT for response.