Gurugram: Highest single-day spike in Covid cases in 7 months

The district on Wednesday reported 151 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the tally of active cases to 502, according to the bulletin of the district health department. This is the highest single-day spike in cases in Gurugram since May 28, when the district had reported 171 new cases.

Officials from the district health department said that on Wednesday, the test positivity rate in the district was a little over 2.5%, which stood at 0.5% a week ago. In the past 24 hours, 5,628 tests were conducted in the district, they said, adding that 27 patients also recovered on Wednesday.

Also, the last time when Gurugram witnessed over 500 active cases was on June 9 when the district had 581 active cases.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “Cases have been increasing in Gurugram in the past few days and testing has also been increased. Cases are being reported as individual incidents and in small clusters of four-five cases, which are mostly from the same family. We will be sending suggestions for new micro containment zones to the district administration on Thursday. We urge people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and take all precautions, along with timely vaccination.”

Meanwhile, the district on Tuesday reported two cases of Omicron, with the patients having no travel history, the officials said, adding that the two patients who have already tested negative for Covid-19 were fully vaccinated. The patients tested negative on December 26, but the genome sequencing results came on Tuesday, the officials said.

The Gurugram administration on Monday declared five containment zones in as many localities amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the district. The deputy commissioner issued an order in this regard on Monday, a copy of which is with HT. The five containment zones include residential societies in Sector 58, Sector 69, Sector 28, and two houses each in Sector 45 and Palam Vihar. With this, the total number of containment zones in the district is 14, the officials said.

Amid the rising cases, doctors are wary and urging people to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

Dr Ashutosh Shukla, senior director for internal medicine at Max Hospital in Gurugram, said, “Most of the Covid-19 cases are people with mild symptoms. If the patients do not have any travel history, they usually are infected from people having a foreign or domestic travel history, with whom they might have come in contact during social gatherings. The recent Omicron cases in Gurugram can be one such example, and as samples of not every patient is being sent for genome sequencing, we do not know how much the variant has already spread among the public.”

Dr Manoj Goel, director of pulmonology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in the city, said, “The recent cases show that even those who are fully vaccinated can get infected. As the new variant spreads fast, people need to follow Covid-19 safety protocols all the more now. People must go for vaccination for developing immunity and not think that they will develop immunity after getting infected.”