Gurugram: HSVP plans to generate 1k cr via land auction

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has proposed to auction 100 acres of land falling under the jurisdiction of the estate office one, which covers mostly Old Gurugram sectors and Pataudi area. It is expected that the authority will be able to generate around ₹1,000 crore from the auction, said officials on Wednesday.

The officials said that they have identified the land and the proposal is being sent to the headquarters for auctioning the land.

Vikas Dhanda, estate officer one, HSVP, said that they have identified land in sectors 16, 9, 10, and 23A, and also in Pataudi, which shall be put on auction for residential, commercial and institutional purposes. “This will help in the monetization of land owned by the authority and also make more properties available for residential and commercial buyers. We are also working to remove encroachments from the government land so that it can also be sold to buyers,” he said.

As per the plan being developed by HSVP, Dhanda said that in sector 16, the authority has identified two large sites measuring over 2,500 square metres each that shall be sold for commercial development. A number of large shopping cum commercial offices are also being carved in this area, which shall be put on auction, he said.

Besides, The authority has identified 30 residential plots for auction in Sector 9. Fourteen residential plots near Sector 10 community centre will also be put on the block. The HSVP is also planning to sell a 6.5 acre site in Sector 23A for setting up a private hospital.

The officials said that two sites of two acres each which were earmarked for parking complexes will also be sold for setting up commercial complexes in Sector 10 and Sector 37.

Around 170 plots spread over 6.54 acres of land have also been selected in Pataudi, said Dhanda. Under the Ashiyana Scheme for the economically weaker section, the HSVP will develop and sell 162 plots.

All these properties would be sold through online auction, said Dhanda, adding that once the approval comes from the headquarters, they will put the sites on auction.

It is to be noted that from June, 2021 to December 7, 2021, properties worth ₹5,761 crore have been auctioned by HSVP across the state.

