Gurugram: Installing gates on internal roads allowed with rider

Residents living in various sectors and those in private colonies can now install gates on internal roads provided they don’t block the movement of traffic and are manned by security guards. The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday said that it was decided by a district-level committee headed by deputy commissioner that gates would be allowed on internal roads that intersect 18-metre and 24-metre roads on a conditional basis.

The decision was taken after considering several proposals submitted by various resident welfare associations (RWAs) and home owners’ associations, officials said.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said it has been decided that any new gates must be manned 24x7 and CCTV cameras should be installed to ensure the local residents don’t face any trouble in the night. “Several RWAs and condominium associations had submitted proposals, which were considered and permissions were granted on case by case basis. The general rule is that movement of residents and traffic should not be hampered. Keeping in view the need for enhanced security, permissions were granted,” he said.

The DTCP officials said that in case of plotted colonies, the permission was granted locally but in case of group housing societies, the proposal would be sent to director, DTCP, in Chandigarh as any change in layout plan is only approved at the headquarters. “The proposal to install gates on revenue roads was, however, rejected as they can’t be blocked as per rules,” said Bhath.

The department allowed the installation of gates in Uppal Southend, Palam Vihar A block, sectors 47/50, and Sector 30. The permission to erect gates in Uniworld Garden in Sector 47 and Palms Apartment in South City 1 will be sent to the headquarters for approval, said the officials.

“After detailed deliberation, the committee decided to allow the gates. Further to provide sense of security to the residents without hampering inter-colony and intra-colony movement, the gates are allowed with the condition that they shall be manned by guards 24x7 and CCTV cameras be fixed by governing body of the colony,” stated an order issued by the department.

RK Yadav, president of Sector 46 RWA, said that the permission to erect gates is a positive development as it will help improve the safety and security of residents. “We are facing rising cases of theft as movement of people can’t be controlled. With these gates in place, we can certainly keep a check who enters the sector, particularly during nights,” he said.

The issue of installation of gates has been a bone of contention in some areas as several residents have opposed the installation of gates as they hamper the movement of people.

In another development, the enforcement wing of the DTCP carried out demolition in four illegal colonies spread in 10 acres in Bhorakalan village on the outskirts of the city.

Bhath said that they are taking action against illegal colonies that are in initial stages of development. “We had received information about these illegal colonies and after giving notices, action was carried out on Tuesday. Our team demolished 10 under construction houses, 59 plinths sewage lines and a road network. These colonies were being developed without any permission,” he said.

A police team supported the enforcement officials in carrying out the demolition drive, said the officials.