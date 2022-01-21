Gurugram logs over 2,800 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

The district on Thursday reported 2,845 fresh cases taking the active case tally to 24,831, even as the test positivity rate declined by 8% in the past three days, according to the district health bulletin.

The district recorded a test positivity rate of 22% on Thursday, a dip from 26% on Wednesday. The positivity rate was 30% on Tuesday, the data shows.

The district on Thursday also reported two Covid-19 deaths.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “One of the deceased was a 74-year-old male, who was not vaccinated and had comorbidities like hypertension, dementia, and parkinsonism. Another death was of an 82-year-old man who was fully vaccinated with comorbidities like diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease. So far, most deaths have been due to comorbidities this month and only one person died due to Covid-19,”

The district has reported 12 deaths due to Covid-19 so far this month.

Of the total active cases, only 166 are hospitalised on Thursday, the officials said, adding that 2,845 people also recovered from the viral infection in the district. The health department collected 12,591 samples for testing in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, a total of 12,173 doses were administered, including 4,208 first doses, 6,097 second doses and 1,868 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.69 million doses have been administered in the Gurugram district till now.

Covid-19 relief WhatsApp chatbot started again

Meanwhile, the district administration has started a Covid-19 relief WhatsApp chatbot once again. The district administration had launched this service in May last year during the peak of second wave.

Sharing details about the chatbot, Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram said, “As most people use WhatsApp nowadays, residents can just save +91 96432 77788 and send a message to get started. With this number, residents can get free home consultation from doctors, information about nearby RT-PCR test centres and camps, mental health services, ambulance, oxygen supply or other queries regarding Covid-19.”

Residents can also dial 1950, the district Covid-19 helpline number in case of queries, the officials said.

Gurugram gets another 500LPM oxygen plant

The deputy commissioner also inaugurated a 500 litres per minute (LPM) capacity oxygen plant at Sector 5, Manesar on Thursday, which has been set up under the CSR initiative.

“Gurugram district is now moving towards becoming self-sufficient in oxygen production. A network of oxygen plants has been prepared in the district. Now, we have enough medical oxygen to meet any emergency,” said Garg.