Gurugram: Man arrested for stealing money from ATM

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday night for allegedly stealing money from an ATM located on Mata Road at East Rajiv Nagar in Sector 14. Police said the suspect earlier worked as an ATM security guard, but has been unemployed since April 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the suspect, Guddu Kumar Choudhary, knew how to disrupt cash flow by powering down the ATM when withdrawal was made by any customer and later used to take the same money away.

On Friday evening, Choudhary was hiding inside the server room behind the ATM to steal cash when a private firm’s cash van reached the spot and its occupants spotted him, police said.

An FIR was registered under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 454 (lurking house) and 511 (attempt to commit offences) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the company that deposits money in the ATMs.

Choudhary, a native of Bihar, was living in a rented accommodation at Chakkarpur village in Gurugram’s Sector 28, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the FIR, Choudhary had worked in the same firm as an ATM security guard and was identified at the spot by one of the employees, the FIR read.

Police said the suspect knew how to disconnect an ATM from its server to disrupt cash flow. “Money withdrawn by a customer is not disbursed in such a situation. The suspect used to switch on the power when the customer left while hiding inside the server rooms. Soon after, the ATM disbursed money which he used to steal,” a police officer privy to the case said.

Satender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 14 police station, said that a duplicate key of the server room lock was also recovered from Choudhary’s possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Just before being caught, the suspect had successfully disrupted the cash flow of a customer’s withdrawal and was about to steal that money but got caught,” the SHO said, adding that his Chakkarpur accommodation was searched but nothing was found. “Further investigation is on in the case,” he said.