Gurugram: Man fakes his own kidnapping, demands 2 lakh ransom from wife

A 30-year-old operations executive working at a beer café in Sector 29 allegedly staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of ₹2 lakh from his wife, as he wanted to go on a vacation with his friends, police said on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Anoop Kumar from Jhajjar, has been arrested, said police, adding that Kumar was living with his wife at her parents’ house in Rajiv Nagar.

According to police, Kumar’s wife Deepika Gaur received a WhatsApp message on Sunday stating that her husband has been kidnapped, following which she filed a complaint at Sector 29 police station.

Gaur, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, said that she had spoken with her husband on Sunday around 6.40pm when he was at his workplace. “Around 7.15pm, I received a message from his mobile phone that my husband was with the suspects, and if I wanted to see him alive then I should transfer ₹2 lakh to a bank account. They threatened me against reporting the incident to police,” she said.

Gaur said the suspects called her several times and tried to pressurise her to transfer the money, but she approached police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they registered a case under Section 364-A (kidnapping or abduction for ransom) of IPC on Sunday evening and started investigation. “The number was put on technical surveillance and its location was traced. A team from Sector 29 police station arrested the suspect from IMT Manesar on Monday and was shocked to find that he had staged his own kidnapping,” he said.

Sangwan said he was messaging his wife as he thought she would not report to police and would transfer money as she had savings. “The suspect lived with his wife in her parents’ house in Rajiv Nagar and worked in a beer café in Sector 29 for the past five years. He wanted to go on a vacation with his friends but had no savings. So he planned his abduction,” he said.

Police said he parked his car in a five-star hotel’s parking lot and walked down to his workplace on Sunday afternoon. After spending a few hours, he left the beer cafe and sent a message to his wife and later switched off his mobile phone.

Sangwan said Kumar was produced before the court on Tuesday that sent him to 14-day judicial custody.