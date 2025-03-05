Gurugram man held over sale of fake medicines, steroids

Gurugram: In a major crackdown on counterfeit drug sales, the drugs control officer, Gurugram, along with police personnel arrested a 22-year-old man involved in spurious drug distribution on Tuesday. The suspects were allegedly illegally supplying growth hormones, steroids, and other counterfeit medicines, primarily targeting people who visit gymnasiums, bodybuilders and unsuspecting patients, officials said. The drugs control officer, Gurugram, along with police personnel arrested a 22-year-old man involved in spurious drug distribution on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Gurugram drugs control officer Amandeep Chauhan, arrested Hari Om (22) of Palam Vihar for illegally distributing spurious drugs. Investigations by the team revealed that he was neither able to produce the sale invoice of the product nor a valid retail sale drug licence as required under Section 18 (c) of the Act.

“During investigations it was disclosed by the suspect that due to a ban on sales from Alibaba.com, Indiamart is the only platform and the anabolic steroids with growth hormones are illegally exported all across the world using the Indiamart platform which is a violation of the law of the land,” said Chauhan.

The latest breakthrough came on March 4, when officials tracked the illegal sale of an injection. A raid at a fitness gym in Sector 31, led to the arrest of Hari Om, from whom a large stock of growth hormone medicines and steroid injections, including expired drugs, was recovered.

Illegal drug sale

Chauhan revealed that the injection was being illegally sold without a prescription to bodybuilders seeking muscle enhancement. “While Somatropin has legitimate medical uses, its unauthorized sale poses severe health risks, including hormonal imbalances, organ failure, and cardiovascular issues,” he said.

“Due to its proximity to Delhi, presence of high-end gyms, and thriving medical tourism, Gurugram has become a hotspot for illegal drug trade. The paying capacity of individuals in this region is higher, making it a prime target for counterfeit drug suppliers,” said state drugs controller, Manmohan Taneja.

The case was discovered when Chauhan received a complaint from Sun Pharmaceuticals’ Anti-Counterfeit Division about fake injections being sold through courier networks. A sting operation led to the recovery of 70 vials of fake injections. The prime accused, Hari Om, was tracked to New Palam Vihar, where he was found relabeling and selling these counterfeit drugs as “Made in USA” products.

During interrogation, he confessed to purchasing bulk quantities of unregulated drugs, repackaging them, and selling them via online marketplaces like IndiaMART. Investigators also uncovered that he had no licence to sell pharmaceuticals and was operating without regulatory approvals, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.