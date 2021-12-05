Gurugram: Man poses as gangster to extort money, held

Police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly making over a dozen extortion calls to a city-based businessman by posing as gangster Kaushal between November 23 and December 1.

The suspect, identified as Sachin Kumar alias Kalu, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Bhondsi checkpoint around 2am while he was waiting for one of his friends, police said.

Police said they received a complaint on Thursday (December 2) by a businessman alleging that on November 23, he received a call from a man who introduced himself as gangster Kaushal. The caller allegedly asked for ₹10 lakh as protection money and threatened him with dire consequences, police said, adding that at least 12 such calls were made from November 23 to December 1.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they handed over the investigation to crime investigation agency of Sector 31 police that reached the suspect by tracking his mobile phone location. “The suspect knew that Kaushal was behind the bars and that he was involved in several extortion cases. He took advantage of kaushal’s name and asked the victim to watch his videos on YouTube to know how dreaded a gangster he was,” he said.

Kaushal has been lodged in Hisar jail for the last one year.

The suspect had asked the businessman to pay the extortion money in seven days, said police.

Sangwan said during questioning, it was revealed that the suspect obtained the contact details of the complainant from the mobile phone of a relative who had rented out his land to him for his fishery business. “He thought the victim would pay money easily and would not report to police. He was keeping a watch on his movements but was not aware that a police complaint has been filed,” he said.

Police on Friday registered a case against Kaushal under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Sushant Lok police station. But name of the suspect in the FIR will be changed soon, police said.