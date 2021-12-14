Gurugram: Manesar civic body launches helplines for damaged streetlights

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has launched two helpline numbers on which residents can register complaints of non-functioning or damaged streetlights and get them fixed within 48 hours, said officials on Monday.

In this initiative, the complainant needs to click a picture of a non-functioning or damaged streetlight and send it on any of the numbers — 9289401408 or 9289386409 — through WhatsApp, along with a message containing the location of the streetlight and his/her name and address.

The officials said that the two helplines will be operational 24x7 on WhatsApp, while calls regarding queries and other related issues would be addressed on these numbers by MCM staff between 9am and 5pm on all working days.

“We are exploring various modes through which we can connect with residents, not only to resolve their issues but also help us determine the extent of civic problems. We are planning to introduce more such helplines for other matters,” said a senior MCM official privy to the matter.

The official quoted above further said that the initiative was launched on Saturday and the civic body has received around 10 complaints so far.

“All officials concerned have been notified about the helpline numbers and directed to make residents aware of it. We have also alerted residents through our official social media handles. Officials have been directed to fix all complaints of streetlights within a 48-hour window, otherwise they will have to submit in writing the reasons behind the delay,” said Parveen Dalal, executive engineer (electrical), MCM.

Prior to this, the only other time the MCM launched a helpline number for residents was in April for the lifting of biomedical waste during the second Covid-19 wave.

Residents have welcomed the civic body’s decision to launch helpline numbers. “Apart from the social media and making a visit to the MCM office, there are limited ways to take up civic-related matters with officials. Such helpline numbers would be extremely convenient for residents,” said Ajit Yadav, a resident of Sector 81.

