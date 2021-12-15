Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Gurugram: Manesar civic body moves to vacate plots from lease holders
others

Gurugram: Manesar civic body moves to vacate plots from lease holders

The town planning and enforcement wing of Municipal Corporation of Manesar has issued directions to at least eight lease holders falling in its jurisdiction to vacate their respective plots that they had leased from gram panchayats, as their lease periods are over
(Representational image)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The town planning and enforcement wing of Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has issued directions to at least eight lease holders falling in its jurisdiction to vacate their respective plots that they had leased from gram panchayats as their lease periods are over. The officials said that these plots are prime properties and are being held illegally.

As per MCM officials, the plots were taken on lease by various people from village panchayats, but these properties have now come under the ownership of the newly formed corporation. “We conducted an inspection on Tuesday and told the lease holders to vacate their plots which are located on the national highway. The lease period of the plots is over and now they are holding it beyond the permissible period,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, who also has the additional charge of town planner of MCM.

Bhath said that eight to nine large chunks of land are located on the national highway, which the corporation will soon take back. Also, these lands were taken to set up nurseries and similar activities but now dhabas and other commercial establishments are operating from there, he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP