Gurugram: Manesar civic body moves to vacate plots from lease holders

The town planning and enforcement wing of Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has issued directions to at least eight lease holders falling in its jurisdiction to vacate their respective plots that they had leased from gram panchayats as their lease periods are over. The officials said that these plots are prime properties and are being held illegally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per MCM officials, the plots were taken on lease by various people from village panchayats, but these properties have now come under the ownership of the newly formed corporation. “We conducted an inspection on Tuesday and told the lease holders to vacate their plots which are located on the national highway. The lease period of the plots is over and now they are holding it beyond the permissible period,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, who also has the additional charge of town planner of MCM.

Bhath said that eight to nine large chunks of land are located on the national highway, which the corporation will soon take back. Also, these lands were taken to set up nurseries and similar activities but now dhabas and other commercial establishments are operating from there, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}