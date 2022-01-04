Home / Cities / Others / Gurugram may witness light rain on Wednesday: IMD
Gurugram may witness light rain on Wednesday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms and light rain for Wednesday in the south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad
People take a morning walk in a park on a foggy morning in Gurugram on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
People take a morning walk in a park on a foggy morning in Gurugram on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms and light rain for Wednesday in the south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

According to a weather bulletin issued on Monday evening by the Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, an active western disturbance and its associated induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to affect Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from January 4, and under its influence rainfall activity is very likely to increase during January 4-6 with peak intensity on January 5.

The MeT Chandigarh, through the weather bulletin, also issued an advisory asking people to drive carefully during rain, not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorm or lightning.

On Monday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6°C and minimum of 6°C, both of which were normal temperatures.

According to IMD, over the next four days there will be a gradual rise in minimum temperature by 4-6°C over Punjab and Haryana and no significant change thereafter for the subsequent three to four days. The maximum temperature meanwhile, is likely to be appreciably below normal (6-8°C) between January 4 and 7.

