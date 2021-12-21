Gurugram: MCG chief inspects ongoing development projects

The commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) on Sunday inspected various civic amenities and ongoing development projects in the city and found issues with the construction of roads, cleaning of drains, and rainwater harvesting pits, among others, officials said on Monday.

The MCG commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, visited Basai, Naharpur Kalan, Chakkarpur, sectors 14, 15, 17, 17A, and Sushant Lok 1 during an almost six-hour inspection.

During his visit to Basai, Ahuja inspected 35 street roads which are under construction and found quality issues in each of them, and subsequently issued directions to MCG chief engineer to look into the matter. In Basai, he also found a sewer drain completely clogged, even though the private firm responsible for its maintenance had allegedly said it was clean. He directed officials concerned to blacklist the firm, the officials said.

According to the MCG officials, upon inspecting rainwater harvesting pits at a government school in Naharpur Kalan, Ahuja found the pits nearly twice in height than the prescribed norms, leaving little to no scope for catching rainwater and recharging the groundwater table. He directed engineering wing officials to rectify it on an immediate basis, they said.

At the waste-to-wonder park in Netaji Subhash Park in Sector 14, Ahuja also found that the sum paid by the civic body to the private contractor for electrical works at the site was much higher than the work done.

“The MCG commissioner inspected various development works being executed across the city and gave necessary directions to the officials concerned. Orders were given for quality check of road construction in Basai and also instructed to blacklist an agency due to lack of sewer cleaning,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

The commissioner also inspected badminton courts at Chakkarpur village, roads in Sushant Lok 1, the model road in Sector 15 part 1, and stormwater drains in Sector 17A.

The MCG commissioner did not respond to phone calls and messages sent by HT on Monday.

On November 24, Ahuja had carried out a citywide inspection. He inspected Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) in wards 6, 13, 15, and 23, and then issued a public statement that CFCs and Haryana government’s common service centres (CSCs) should be placed under one location as it will help citizens avail services of the MCG and other government departments in a single visit at one location.

In June this year , Ahuja had visited over 20 locations in the city to inspect monsoon preparedness measures and accordingly issued directions to officials concerned to make arrangements.