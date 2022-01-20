Gurugram: MCG demolishes 13 illegal structures, seals 24

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished 13 illegal structures and sealed 24 buildings in the past two days during its anti-encroachment drives held across different parts of the city.

On Tuesday, the civic body sealed 15 buildings and demolished 12 others in Ullawas, Maidawas, Behrampur, and Jharsa. On Wednesday, a total of nine structures were sealed in Badshahpur, sectors 38, 66, 67, Kadarpur road, and an illegal structure of a private colony was demolished in Sector 69, according to a release issued by the civic body on Wednesday.

The MCG officials said that all the anti-encroachment drives were conducted under heavy police protection and no untoward incident or resistance was reported in any of the drives.

“Before any type of construction in MCG limits, it is mandatory to take building plan approval as per rules. The constructions which are done without prior approval are unauthorised, and the action of sealing and demolishing such constructions is being done by the MCG from time to time,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG.

Rohilla further said that MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has constituted separate enforcement teams to take action against unauthorised constructions, encroachments, and illegal occupations in all four zones of the civic body.

The last time that the MCG executed an anti-encroachment drive was on October 4 last year, when seven illegal structures were demolished in Nathupur village. Just a week before this, they had demolished and sealed two structures each in the Palam Vihar area.

The officials said that no such drive was conducted in the past three months due to construction and demolition ban imposed in the wake of high air pollution levels.

“Since mid-October last year, the Graded Response Action Plan measures were imposed in the city. For most of the last three months, there were bans on construction as well as demolition due to which the drives had been suspended. Now that they are permitted, we have restarted the drives,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

The commission for air quality management (CAQM) allowed construction and demolition activities in the national capital region (NCR) to resume on December 20 last year following improvement in air quality.