Gurugram: MCG fails to make four markets free of plastic bags

Nearly a year after it started an initiative to make four markets in the city free of plastic bags, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has found success in none of them. Even as the violations for using polythene bags go unchecked, officials said that the campaign has taken a back seat due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last December, the civic body had finalised four markets in each of its four administrative zones located at sectors 4, 23, 46, and Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok 1 for the polythene-free initiative.

The officials said that during the initial stages they had success in turning some areas of these markets into polythene-free zones. However, after the second Covid-19 wave in April-May and transferring of MCG officials overseeing the project, the initiative has stalled, they said.

“In December 2020 and January this year, the polythene-free campaign was at its peak as around the time officials from the central government were visiting the city for the Swachh Survekshan 2021. In April, the second Covid-19 wave occurred and as a result the campaign was temporarily suspended,” said a senior MCG official, requesting anonymity.

In February, the MCG had issued a notification stating that from March using plastic bags can invite a penalty of ₹500.

“In early June, the joint commissioner of MCG for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) overseeing the initiative was transferred. The position continues to lie vacant and officials have simply forgotten about the initiative since August. The usage of polythene bags has returned to as it was before December 2020,” said another MCG official privy to the matter.

On July 6, a former MCG official had sent a letter to the directorate of urban local bodies (ULB), a copy of which is with HT, stating that on July 12, eight markets, two in each municipal zone, will become free of plastic bags, and on July 15 the MCG will declare this publicly.

In the letter, the official had also stated that the civic body will start issuing fines for using polythene bags from July 12 onwards.

“The letter sent to the ULB was completely baseless and had nothing to do ground reality. The MCG was struggling to make four markets polythene-free, and another four were added to the list. The official who had issued the letter was also transferred soon after and challaning for polythene usage never started,” said the official quoted above.

To supplement its polythene-free initiative, the MCG has also introduced cloth bag banks. The banks are supposed to supply cloth bags at nominal rates to shopkeepers in the four markets.

“From each of the four markets, we still have two-three shopkeepers procuring cloth bags on a mass level, and they account for more than 60% of our supply. In a year, we have distributed around 300,000 cloth bags and saved around 1,500,000 polythene bags,” said Kuldeep Singh, brand ambassador (SBM), MCG.

In December last year, MCG had opened its first cloth bag bank in Sector 8, the second such facility opened in South City 2 last month, and on December 11 the third bank opened in Wazirabad.